Good morning, troops. It's Monday, March 18.

Bradley University men's basketball found out where and against whom it'll play its first-round NCAA game: Michigan State at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tough opponent for the Braves. Easy trip for their fans. That makes it about a wash. Should be fun.

(Of course, that wasn't the only big news Bradley made over the weekend, but you can read about that for yourself, starting by clicking here.)

The weekend also marked the end of the high school basketball season. Manual finished fourth in the Class 3A state finals at Carver Arena in Peoria.

For Morton, the season ended much earlier. On Feb. 27, the Potters lost 52-43 to Richwoods in the semifinals of the Macomb Regional.

But they and other students in Morton School District 709 were big winners well before that. So were students at Bethel Lutheran School in Morton and plenty of adults and businesses there.

Morton is the home of the annual Gameball Run, a fundraiser for OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois. And what a fundraiser it has become.

During a Morton boys basketball home game Feb. 15 against East Peoria, Children's Hospital was presented with a ceremonial check for $113,715. That brings the total amount raised in the seven Gameball Run years to almost $473,000.

The amount has increased each year and in 2018 first exceeded $100,000.

"It's just been amazing, the outpouring of generosity," said Morton resident Dana Hobson, who also said she's been flabbergasted by the response.

Hobson and Stacy Litersky, another Mortonite, are Gameball Run co-coordinators. Hobson also is a clinical business coordinator for OSF HealthCare in Peoria.

"That's kind of a coincidence," she said. "My role with Gameball Run doesn't have anything to do with my work. It has to do with being a Morton resident and passion for Children's Hospital."

The passion also flowed from Jarrett Brown, the former Morton boys basketball coach. According to Hobson, she and Litersky approached Brown earlier this decade about starting a fundraiser.

It was based on another one students at Bradley and Illinois State universities had conducted. As part of that event, students dribbled a basketball the 40-odd miles between the rival campuses.

"He kind of always had in mind teaching the kids more than just basketball," Hobson said about Brown. "It was kind of a priority of his and a passion.

"He was looking for something for the boys to do. And we came in at the same time. It was perfect timing."

The initial Gameball Run, in February 2013, consisted of Morton students dribbling basketballs about 10 miles, from their hometown to Children's Hospital in Peoria. It raised $20,000.

Over-the-road dribbling became problematic because of weather and other issues, according to Hobson. The fundraiser thus expanded into other schools and forms, as well as the rest of the Morton community.

Each of the seven participating schools in Morton does its own Gameball fundraising thing, Hobson said.

One school conducts a dodgeball tournament. Another sells stickers and bracelets. Yet another solicits money for duct-taping teachers to a wall — not with harmful intent, Nick in the Morning presumes.

More than 1,700 T-shirts were printed and sold, a number equivalent to more than 10 percent of the Morton population.

Donations from businesses also are solicited. Those made up about half the total raised this year, according to Hobson.

Culminating events included the game against East Peoria and, one day earlier, a massive run/walk on the track that encircles the football playing surface at Carper Field in Morton.

Basketball remains at the Gameball Run root. At the start of the season, Morton players tour Children's Hospital. They also are matched with families of patients.

"I think that makes them understand a little bit better," Hobson said. "It gives them some exposure to what that's like."

Many Children's Hospital patients suffer from serious, life-threatening illnesses. But the facility also treats more routine maladies.

Among patients has been one of Hobson's children, who sustained a broken leg.

"We weren't the preemie in there for nine months, but when we needed it, it was huge for us," Hobson said. "You don't want to need it, but when you do, you're glad it's there."

