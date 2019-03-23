Looking for entertainment in the Peoria area? Here are five things to do this week:

1 SUNDAY

Lee Wenger and David Cyzak will present the story of "Peter and the Wolf" at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave. There also will be art activities for children of all ages. Admission is free.

2 WEDNESDAY

Susan Weininger, professor emerita of art history at Roosevelt University in Chicago, will present “It's Always Myself That I Paint — The Work and Life of Gertrude Abercrombie” as the Channy Lyons Memorial Lecture at 6 p.m. at Peplow Pavilion at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center. Admission is free.

3 FRIDAY

The Peoria Rivermen will host the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena. It's Turn Back the Clock Night, featuring $5 upper bowl tickets and $2 22-ounce Coca Cola products.

4 SATURDAY

Spring Market in the Heights, featuring more than 35 local makers, small businesses and boutiques, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights.

5 SATURDAY

The Film Noir series will feature a showing of "Maltese Falcon" from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Main Branch, 107 NE Monroe. The showing is hosted by Journal Star reporter Steve Tarter.

SUNDAY March 24



Jazzy tunes

The Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band will perform at 6 p.m. followed by David Hoffman and Friends at 7:15 p.m. at the Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission is $6 for CIJS members, $10 for non-members and free for students.

Christian concert



Contemporary Christian band Mercy Me will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at Carver Arena. Tickets are $25 to $78.

MONDAY March 25



Morning movie

The Monday Morning Movie series will feature a free showing of the 1958 film “The Old Man and the Sea,” starring Spencer Tracy, at 10:30 a.m. at the Peoria Public Library’s McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave.

Medicare workshop

Humana will sponsor a free Medicare Workshop at 12:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Free tax help

Metec Resource Center, 2605 W. Krause St., will be open for free income tax preparation from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 676-3832.

TUESDAY March 26



Gardening program

The Town and Country Gardeners of Washington will host the presentation "Monarchs, Milkweed and Mankind" by Rob Bell at 1 p.m. at the Washington Public Library's meeting room at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. The program is free and open to the public.

Autonomy talk

Joe Buckner of AutonomouStuff will share how he balances business needs and engineering resources in the modern industry of autonomous mobility at 6 p.m. at the Peplow Pavilion of Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m.

Community discussion

Peoria Speaks will feature a community discussion on the Journey Towards Zero Waste from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library’s Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave. Admission is free and open to the public.

Interfaith relations

A talk and discussion led by Rabbi Rosen will explore the troubled history of Jewish-Christian relations related to Israel/Palestine and a new model of interfaith dialogue and prophetic action at 7 p.m. at First Federated Church's Life Together Center, 3625 N. Sheridan Road. The event is free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY March 27



Family film



A free showing of the 2017 movie, "Captain Underpants," will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave. Bring your own snacks.

End of life choices

Methodist College, as a community partner with the Peoria Reads! and the Peoria Public Library, is hosting the "Can’t We Talk: An End of Life Symposium" to provide the public with beneficial information and advice regarding various aspects of end-of-life planning at 5:30 p.m. at the college, 7600 N. Academic Drive. The symposium will begin with a panel discussion comprised of ordinary people who have faced end-of-life issues on a personal or professional level and what they learned from their experiences followed by “break out” sessions with professionals in the following areas: hospice care, legal planning, financial planning, and funerary planning. Admission is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY March 28



Civic meeting

The Peoria Women's Civic Federation will meet at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1427 W. Lake Ave. The speaker will be Carol Merna, executive director for the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Admission is free and open to the public.

Vintage jewelry

Vintage jewelry belonging to former Pettengill-Morron House owner Jean Morron, her mother and her grandmother will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1212 W. Moss Ave. Victorian-era jewelry made from human hair also will be on display. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college and high school students and $3 for children ages 6 to 12.

Future of medicine



"What is the Future of Medicine?", a panel discussion featuring Dr. Pat Elwood, Dr. Keith Knepp, Dr. Rick Pearl, Dr. Matt Bramlet, Dr. Jim McGee and others, will be at 6 p.m. at the Peoria Riverfront Museum's Giant Screen Theater. Each panelist will speak for a few moments on their areas of expertise, followed by a discussion moderated by Dr. Sarah Zallek. Reception with light refreshments will follow. Admission is free and open to the public.

Impact of Qatar

Janice Jayes, a professor of Middle East history at Illinois State University, will join Don Samford, a recent guest of the government of Qatar and a national World Affairs Councils leader, and Julia Ghantous, a former Qatar resident, for the presentation, “Qatar: Kingdom of Contrasts,” at 7 p.m. in Room 116 of Bradley University's Westlake Hall. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The presentation is free. Cost for the dinner is $30 for PAWAC members and students and $35 for the general public. To make dinner reservations, email director@pawac.org.

Honor choir

The Bradley Honor Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for students.

FRIDAY March 29



Live music

Still Shine will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for the public.

SATURDAY March 30



Crafts for a cause



The 9th Annual Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair, a fundraising event for Totes for Ta-Tas/Illinois CancerCare Foundation’s Breast Cancer Research Fund, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson, 201 E. Ashland St., Morton. The event features more than 50 tables full of goodies from area crafters and vendors, including fresh baked Amish pies.

Free tax help

Metec Resource Center, 2605 W. Krause St., will be open for free income tax preparation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 676-3832.

Legendary coach



The legendary Peoria Manual Boys’ basketball coach, Dick Van Scyoc, will sign copies of his new book "Manual Labor" from 11 a.m. to noon at the Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave. He and his daughter, Jan, penned this memoir that includes the hoops history of his Manual teams from 1966 to 1994. A limited number of books will be available for purchase at the library. All proceeds from the book will be donated to the Dick Van Scyoc endowed scholarship fund at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington to help area students attend college.

Holistic health

Awake Expo, a holistic health and wellness experience, will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St. There will be lectures and demonstrations. Food and drink will be available. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children ages 10 and younger. The event continues March 31.

Springfest



Grammy nominee Eddie Korosa Jr. returns to the Peoria area for Springfest at the Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Doors open at 4 p.m. Eddie and his band will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is being co-sponsored by the Peoria Accordion Club and Harmonie, an affiliate of the Peoria German American Society. Admission includes a German dinner buffet for $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Live hockey

Check out the live hockey action as the Peoria Rivermen take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena. It's "Star Wars" Night, featuring specialty jerseys worn by the Rivermen.

Trumpet day

Bradley Trumpet Day will feature guest artist Stuart Mack performing at 7:30 p.m. at Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission is free.

