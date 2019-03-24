PEORIA — Wanted: workers to share open office space in Peoria’s Warehouse District willing to take advantage of a small room for pitches, fiber Wi-Fi and wordless background music for $100 a month.

That's a hypothetical classified for the Nest, 820 SW Adams St., a co-working space operated by the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council that will celebrate a fifth anniversary this summer.

Randon Gettys, EDC's director of Startup GP, manages the space for another week before moving with his wife to Boston. Gettys takes pride in recounting the Nest's growth since it first opened in July 2014.

As "a creator of (mostly intangible) things, connector of people and ideas," (a job description he uses on LinkedIn), Gettys has seen the space thrive since it opened in the middle of major construction in the Warehouse District.

"We opened above the restaurant Sugar," he said of the Nest's first location next door. "We were the only two games on the street with all four roads around us under construction. But people kept showing up, testimony to the fact that people wanted it," said Gettys.

Gettys figures that as many as 100 would-be entrepreneurs, freelancers or telecommuters have passed through the Nest since 2014. Between 15 and 20 people now make the Nest their business home, he said. "It kind of ebbs and flows," said Gettys.

One of those flows is Reuben Cummings is a Manual High graduate who went on to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and work in Boston for 10 years. After an eight-year stint in Tanzania, he returned to Peoria last year.

Cummings uses the Nest as his launch pad for his line of computer work. "I hope to use data for the benefit of companies both here and abroad. Much of what I do can be done remotely," he said.

One of the things that Cummings has turned his dedication to data on is compiling a calendar of high-tech happenings in the area. "I'm trying to cover anything related to software and innovation within a two-hour drive of Peoria," he said.

Gettys said that the Nest isn't just a place for entrepreneurs but serves the gig economy, that phrase used to describe that world of independent contractors and consultants.

"A co-working space is an ideal place for work to be done in the early stages. You figure out your business model and move out," he said. Gettys also credited support for the Nest from the community, noting that I3 Broadband provides free Wi-Fi service while Lincoln Office recently donated furniture.

Gettys said he'll miss the people that have worked in and out of the Nest over the years. "There's a culture of trust and openness here," he said.

Whether or not 40 percent of Americans wind up as independent contractors by 2020 as calculated by Intuit, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks, the gig economy is very real, said EDC CEO Chris Setti.

"Those (independent) people are hugely important to Peoria. The world is interconnected now. Why not come to Peoria and do your work and live for less?," he said.

"Small changes here can have big outcomes. Somebody can make a real impact here," said Setti, adding that the Nest is an effort to build a community of independent workers.

Chelsie Tamms, a local artist whose work adorns one of the walls of the Nest, is a recent graduate from Bradley University (2016) but qualifies as a co-working veteran. "Chelsie is one of the heaviest users of the Nest. People here have employed a lot of her ideas," said Gettys.

Jake Hamann, often described as a serial entrepreneur, is also working out of the Nest these days. The man who started OneFire, a technology firm that continues on in another part of the Warehouse District and was the co-founder of Startup Peoria, has returned to town with new plans to organize the area's innovation sector.

"I really like the environment there. It's what we envisioned when we first opened it," said Hamann of the Nest.

A nine-week program is scheduled to start next month at the Nest, said Gettys. "It's the Co.Starters business accelerator course for 10 to 15 people with ideas. There are two facilitators who work with the individuals on developing their business model," he said.

The two facilitators are Cameron Horn and Kevin Evans, both involved with business development at Bradley University.

The cost is $200 for the program. Applications are due by this Friday, said Gettys.

As for a successor to Gettys, Setti said that candidates were being interviewed with the hope of having someone in place by mid-April.

For more information on the Nest, see https://www.peoriacoworking.space/.

Steve Tarter covers city and county government for the Journal Star. He can be reached at 686-3260 or starter@pjstar.com. Follow him at Twitter@SteveTarter and facebook.com/tartersource.