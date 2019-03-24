Church trivia night

ASTORIA — The Woodland Church of the Brethren will host a Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 3485 N. County Highway 2, Astoria. Food will be available to purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, with a maximum of eight people per team. Proceeds will benefit the Vermont Community Cupboard food pantry. For more information, call 333-1260.

Foodshare Can-A-Thon

PEORIA — The Peoria Area Anti-Hunger Coalition is sponsoring the 35th annual Foodshare Can-A-Thon through April 12. Non-perishable items can be placed in a collection bin at all area Kroger stores, Peoria neighborhood fire stations, area Subway locations and WBNH Radio station in Pekin. Pre-bagged food items also can be purchased at area Kroger stores. All of the donations will go to local food banks. Anyone wishing to volunteer for door-to-door collection can register starting at 12:30 p.m. March 31 at United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road. Peoria area residents can place bags of canned and non-perishable food on their front door step by 1 p.m. and collections will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.

Children's Hospital benefit

EAST PEORIA — The Seventh Annual "ICC Presents: Jim Maloof's Legacy of Love for the Arts in Central Illinois," featuring several performing arts groups, will be at 6:30 p.m. April 15 at the ICC Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased online at ArtAtICC.com or by calling 694-5136. All proceeds will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

