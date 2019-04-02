AURORA, Ill. (AP) — The mayor of the Illinois city of Aurora says he was "blindsided" when a convicted murderer and reputed member of the "Ripper Crew" registered as sex offender to live at a facility in the Chicago suburb.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Monday that he hopes Wayside Cross Ministries reconsiders its decision to house 58-year-old Thomas Kokoraleis, who was released from prison last week . Irvin says he's concerned about community safety. He says having Kokoraleis live at the facility "is a risk the people of Aurora shouldn't have to take."

Kokoraleis was among four men accused of being part of the "Ripper Crew" satanic cult that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s. Wayside Cross official say Kokoraleis came to them seeking help.