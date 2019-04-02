Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, April 2.

This is election day in many municipalities across Illinois, including Peoria and nearby places. Among the top races are for five at-large seats on the Peoria City Council, the Peoria Park District board president and the mayoralties of East Peoria and Pekin.

Polls are to close at 7 p.m. after opening at 6 a.m. Or at about 6:45 a.m., in the case of at least one polling place.

Voting was delayed slightly at Woodland Baptist Church, 6915 N. Allen Road in Peoria, because election workers were unable to enter the building.

There was an issue with keys, according to Tom Bride, the executive director of the Peoria County Election Commission.

Bride was helping the Woodland polling place get up to speed, part of what is likely to be a 17-hour day for him.

The Peoria Fire Department was summoned, just in case the church-hall doors could not be opened. But the firefighters turned out to be unnecessary.

Nick in the Morning was the second voter processed at the Woodland polling place, which serves the 77th, 81st and 82nd Peoria precincts. Always a groomsman, never a groom.

Usually, this is where you might be urged to vote today. And we'll suggest you do, if you have strong feelings about a race.

But we'll also cite the greatest lyricist of the greatest trio in rock history: "If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice."

Either way, the Journal Star will have complete results tonight at pjstar.com and more details in the Wednesday dead-tree edition.

"Ever have one of those days?" one of the Woodland election workers asked us.

Just about every day, but usually not before 7 a.m. Ringo might have put it best in the song heard on the way to work.