EAST PEORIA — Two people were cited in a traffic accident along Interstate 74 in East Peoria that closed the westbound lanes for almost an hour.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m. when three cars were headed west on I-74. The driver of a 2008 Ford Escape reported he dropped something on the floor and bent over to reach it when he collided with a 2004 Toyota Matrix, which then collided with a 2007 Subaru Forester.

The accident occurred at milepost 95, which is near the exit ramp for Main Street.

The drivers of the Ford and the Toyota were taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicles, the state police said.

The accident caused the state police to shut down the westbound lanes for about an hour to clean up the debris and to remove the vehicles.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The 37-year-old driver of the Toyota was cited for improper use of registration.