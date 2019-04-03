Thanks to a grant, a Pekin school is sending fourth-grade students to Springfield to learn about Abraham Lincoln, a popular Illinois figure the students don’t seem to know much about beyond the obvious facts.

All eight sections of Wilson Intermediate School’s fourth grade classes are headed to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Friday. Fourth-grade teacher Elizabeth Fela is largely responsible for securing the funds to go. She applied for a grant from the Winnick Family Foundation in fall 2018 and was notified in December she was a recipient. The grant will help cover the cost of the field trip.

Fela and her teaching partner Shelly Bitner, who is also a fourth-grade teacher, decided to prepare their students for the trip by providing background knowledge about Lincoln in order to make the experience at the museum more meaningful.

The duo chose to have students go to one workshop each day during their social studies time beginning Monday and ending Thursday. Each workshop focused on a different aspect of Lincoln’s life. Their two classes were divided into four groups. Each group visited a place in their classrooms for a workshop led by different educators. The teachers invited Wilson Principal Josh Norman and Pekin Mayor John McCabe to help by leading one workshop each.

The workshops were each 45 minutes long. In order to teach the students about Lincoln, each educator covered a different topic. Fela covered projects that the students began at school and will complete after the field trip. Bitner covered Lincoln and his family. Norman, a history background and taught social studies at Edison Junior High School before becoming a principal, focused on the Civil War. McCabe, a retired Pekin Community High School social studies teacher, focused on Lincoln’s political life. They all aimed to build up the students’ background knowledge of President Lincoln prior to arriving in Springfield.

Fela’s workshop gave students a choice of three projects that were all based on social studies standards and English Language Arts standards.

The first project asked students to compare and contrast the views of the North and South during the Civil War. The second had students analyzing primary sources to explain how the Civil War impacted those who resided in Illinois at the time. The third is based on events in Lincoln’s life, and students will determine the cause and effect of the three events of their choosing. Each student was given a paper to help them organize their information that will be brought along on the field trip and filled out further at that time. The grant Fela received asks students complete a summation of their learning experience. Fela said that is how she and Bitner came up with the projects.

“I’m looking forward to my students having genuine learning experiences by getting to explore the museum,” Fela said. “Students will have the opportunity to examine artifacts and learn from the sources at the museum.”

Bitner noticed that her second group who she saw on Tuesday had more background knowledge than her first group who had not yet visited any workshops.

“Because (Tuesday) was the second day, the group who came to me already had some background knowledge about the Civil War, because they had been with Josh (Norman) yesterday,” said Bitner. “By the time I see my (fourth) group on Thursday, they will have been to all the other (workshops). I think they’ll have more to discuss.”

While students were with Bitner, they watched a BrainPop educational video about President Lincoln. After watching that, they made a chart about what they knew and what they wanted to know. Bitner said most students came in knowing Lincoln is on the penny, he lived in a log cabin and was the 16th president of the United States.

Students also read a two-page biography about his life and answered comprehension questions.

“As we were reading they came up with more questions, and I reminded them that good readers are asking questions before, during and after reading,” she said. “In the short biography, it mentioned one of his (Lincoln’s) sons died at the age of three. The kids wanted to know what happened so that went on our chart. I know there’s more information at the museum so they’ll get to discover those answers.”

Forty-five minutes did not seem like long enough to cover the entire Civil War, but Norman said he was thrilled to be back in the classroom as a teacher and was up to the challenge.

“It was fun to teach again,” he said. “I was glad they asked me to be part of this. I miss planning out lessons. I like to stay connected to students and to teaching. This gave me the chance.”

He hit the main events of the Civil War with his groups and also discussed daily life at that time.

“I saw what they already knew about it, and as a whole group, we got to share-out answers,” Norman said. “I showed a BrainPop video and paused to discuss it throughout the video. That way it becomes more interactive. There’s a quiz at the end of it, and we did that together.”

McCabe taught for 24 years at PCHS, retiring in 2013. He taught his groups how Lincoln got into politics. He said most students did not know too much about his political life outside of being the president.

He explained that Lincoln was a self-educated man, lawyer and how he lost his first election to the Illinois General Assembly but persevered. McCabe also discussed the Lincoln-Douglas Debates of 1858 that took place in seven places around Illinois.

Although they only had 45-minutes, McCabe also talked about the state capitol being moved from Kaskaskia to Vandalia to Springfield, Lincoln being against the expansion of slavery, Lincoln running for president, how the Civil War started, the Emancipation Proclamation and the Gettysburg Address.

“It has been a little challenging, because I taught high school kids. So teaching fourth grade is different for me,” McCabe said. “I’m going with them on Friday, though.”