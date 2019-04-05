PEORIA — Dr. Gary Marshall, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist, will talk about vaccinations during "The Arrow of Vaccine Time" at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at Jump Simulation.

Vaccination is credited as one of the most successful public health initiatives ever, yet the growth of vaccine hesitancy is now identified as one of the top 10 threats to global health in 2019 by the World Health Organization.

Marshall, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Ky., and author of “The Vaccine Handbook: A Practical Guide for Clinicians,” will discuss the modern history of vaccinations, technological revolutions and what lies ahead.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is presented as part of the Hart Endowed Lectureship and sponsored by the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria and Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Register at http://go.uic.edu/hart or with Chanel at crw@uic.edu, or call 655-4746.