PEORIA — A smoky oven fire on the 14th floor of Glen Oak Towers apartments caused the evacuation of the building and the arrest of the resident of the apartment.

Peoria firefighters were called to 926 Main St. at 4:07 p.m. Saturday on a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, residents of Glen Oak Towers apartments were exiting the building.

Crews found heavy smoke on the 14th floor and discovered a fire in the oven in Room 1401, according to fire officials. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the room and hallways were ventilated to clear the smoke, making it safe for residents to return to their apartments.

An investigator determined the fire was intentionally set with books in the oven. The resident of the apartment was taken into custody by the Peoria Police Department.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene by 4:44 p.m.

Damage was estimated at $2,000.

