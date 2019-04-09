PEORIA — A man suspected of overdosing on heroin was revived with a dose of the emergency opioid treatment drug Narcan, then arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, according to a Peoria police report.

The man, 46, no address given, was discovered around 4 p.m. Monday blacked out behind the wheel of a car stopped at McClure and Peoria avenues. Paramedics from Advanced Medical Transport revived him with Narcan and then transported him to the emergency department at OSF Health Care Saint Francis Medical Center where he was arrested by Peoria police. He was later taken to the Peoria County Jail.

The man was arrested for suspected driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and for driving an uninsured car on a suspended driver's license.

Police found a bag of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a syringe and heroin debris on a spoon inside the car, according to the police report.

The man complained of chest pains and told the police he suspected that the heroin he injected had been laced with the synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl.