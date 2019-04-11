A man’s long, twisting journey through prosecution for shooting into an East Peoria house ended Wednesday with a seven-year federal prison term.

That’s two years less than the sentence Tyler Davis, 26, of East Peoria, received in Tazewell County Circuit Court, but still two years more than his co-defendant was handed in that state court.

The difference prompted Davis to withdraw his guilty plea. Tazewell prosecutors then charged him with a more serious crime for the shooting. When Davis’ attorney claimed that was “vindictive prosecution,” the case was dismissed and Davis was charged in federal court.

Davis now can expect his release in July 2022, about 1 ¾ years sooner than if he had served his state term. Co-defendant Anton Grayson, 24, of Pekin, has completed the terms of his five-year sentence.

Davis pleaded guilty last August to the federal charge of unlawful transportation of firearms as a felon.

Both he and Grayson were charged in Tazewell with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon. They fired shots into a home on Chicago Street in East Peoria in July 2016 hours after accusing the home’s residents of shooting at them.

The residents said they were merely exploding fireworks. They were not in the home when the shots were fired.

Davis pleaded guilty in Tazewell to the more serious aggravated discharge count. A short time later a judge found Grayson not guilty of that charge but guilty of firearm possession. The judge then granted Davis’ motion to withdraw his plea, sending the case on its course to federal court.