PEORIA — An adult and four children were left homeless after a fire late Saturday at their North Valley residence, authorities stated.

Firefighters were summoned about 11:45 p.m. to 406 Morton St. There they found smoke emanating from the roof and a second-story window at the rear of the house, according to a news release.

The fire was limited to an upstairs bedroom and brought under control within about 10 minutes. But water and smoke damage was widespread.

Nobody was home, and nobody was injured.

A burning lamp that came in direct contact with wooden paneling caused the fire, the release stated. Damage was estimated at $30,000.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help provide temporary lodging for the five occupants.