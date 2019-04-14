PEORIA — A near record snowfall this late in the season caused nine vehicles to sustain damage Sunday afternoon from falling ice and snow off the Murray Baker (Interstate 74) bridge.

No injuries were reported from the incidents, although four vehicles had to be towed.

A total of five inches of snow officially fell in Peoria. It was the second largest snowfall on record this late in the season.

The all-time high for Peoria, also coming on April 14, was 5.5 inches set in 1980, according to meteorologist James Outen of the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The highest Sunday snow accumulation total for the area was 5.5 inches in Abingdon.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police, the first bridge incident took place at 12:07 p.m. The others occurred within the next two hours.

The most common vehicular damage was shattered windows, an ISP spokesman said.

Ameren reported limited outages from the storm. As of 8 p.m., 42 Peoria customers were still without service.