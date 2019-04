EAST PEORIA — Bridge inspection work beginning Monday will cause intermittent lane closures on the McClugage Bridge.

The routine work on the westbound span of the bridge will occur throughout the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Illinois Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.

Motorists are asked to allow for extra time for trips through the area, and to use additional caution while driving.