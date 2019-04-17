To join Uke Jam Peoria!, you don’t need experience.

You don’t really need talent.

And you don’t even need a ukulele. You can borrow one at the monthly meetings, in a back room of Rhythm Kitchen Music Cafe, 305 SW Water St.

The goal isn’t necessarily musicianship but camaraderie, a place to share love for a tiny instrument that has been enjoying a big resurgence.

“We see a wide range of talents and guests from miles around,” says Uke Jam leader Natasha Greene.

Adds helper Kathy Klister, “You don’t have to be an accomplished player to have fun playing the ukulele. The group is very supportive.”

They know each other from Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, where Klister hosts a Wednesday evening ukulele song circle. Greene, who teaches music at her in-home studio, has experience leading public music groups. To help those students hone their experience, they decided to launch a ukulele outreach.

“Uke Jam Peoria! is a free, community event designed to bring people together to make music in a fun and relaxed way,” Kilster says.

Debuting in August, the monthly meetings have consistently packed the ukulele room, with 30-plus visitors jamming in to jam. The popularity coincides with a nationwide uke boom.

The ukulele — roughly Hawaiian for “jumping flea,” perhaps a metaphor for fast fingerwork — flourished there in the late 19th century as a refashioned version of other small, Portuguese stringed instruments. It rose in popularity for several decades, making a splash in the mainland in 1915 and enjoying popularity into the Jazz Age.

In the 1950s, the instrument found a new audience, thanks in part to the television popularity of Arthur Godfrey, never shy to start strumming a ukulele. The resurgence culminated in 1968 with Tiny Tim’s oddly beguiling take on “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.”

Another revival started in the 1990s. Frequent Hawaii visitor George Harrison discovered the ukulele, as did rocker Eddie Vedder. In 1993, Hawaiian native Israel Kamakawiwo’ole released the medley “Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World” that got picked up in movies, TV and ads; one YouTube version boasts over 53 million hits. More recently, in 2006, Jake Shimabukuro earned attention when (unbeknownst to him) a video was posted on YouTube spotlighting his remarkable version of George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Later, Train used it at the intro of its 2010 hit, “Hey, Soul Sister.” And the likes of Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson continue to stroke their ukuleles to woo their female fan base.

Meanwhile, sales have reflected the growing popularity of the ukulele. According to northjersey.com, the National Association of Music Merchants reported 501,000 ukuleles sold in the United States in 2009 with a retail value of $33 million. In 2017, the last figures available, NAMM reported 1.8 million ukuleles had been sold for a retail value of $119 million.

The Rhythm Kitchen gatherings (from noon to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of every month) at first resemble ukulele karaoke. Players strum along with chords and lyrics displayed on a TV monitor, complete with background music and vocals. After warm-ups, they move on to tunes they play and sing on their own as a group, without the recorded accompaniment. Finally, for the brave of heart — and ukulele — an open mic allows individuals to flash their talents.

Regular attendees hail from Springfield, Bloomington and Decatur, with occasional visitors from Chicago and Wisconsin. Once, last Christmastime, two fellows popped in from New York.

For group sessions, the focus is on time-tested pop favorites: "Sweet Caroline," "I’m a Believer," "I Can See Clearly Now." For holidays or seasons, new songs are injected; at the last session, in honor of spring, the group did "Walking on Sunshine."

It's all about keeping things fun.

"The songs are all fairly easy to play," Klister says. "We keep an eye on the audience, and if most people aren’t singing along with a particular song, we probably won’t play it again."

The methodology seems to work. Comments from a recent session:

* "I enjoyed every minute of this today."

* "I want ukulele lessons!"

* "It's hard to wait another month!"

Greene and Klister are glad at the reception.

"It's really been well received," Klister says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.