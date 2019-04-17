PEORIA — A babysitter was arrested Tuesday after she left an infant locked alone in an automobile for almost two hours, authorities stated.

The incident took place about mid-morning in the parking lot of a medical building at 4911 N. Executive Drive, according to a Peoria police report.

A construction worker at the property told police he could hear a child crying inside a Ford Taurus. When the officer looked inside the vehicle, he saw a baby in a car seat.

The child, later found to be 6 months old, was asleep in the back seat, the report stated. He was sweating. The weather was sunny and about 65 degrees.

The rear driver's-side window was cracked open, according to the report.

Inside the medical office, police located the babysitter. When asked why she left the child in the vehicle, she said he was asleep and she didn't want him to awaken and cry.

After about an hour inside the office, the babysitter went outside to check on the infant, the report stated.

Another child accompanied the babysitter inside to her medical appointment. The children's mother was at work.

Police contacted the mother to tell her what was going on, after which she left work to retrieve her kids.

The babysitter was transported to Peoria County Jail, where she was booked on a charge of endangering the life or health of a child. It's a first-offense misdemeanor, according to Illinois law.

The unattended child appeared to be in good health, according to the police report.