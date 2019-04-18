(NOTE: Back on assignment Friday, so not another Nick in the Morning installment until Monday. Have a good weekend.)

Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, April 18.

To say the least, the Illinois State Police have had a rough year.

There have been three troopers killed in accidents, including Macomb-area native Gerald Ellis. More than a dozen have been involved in roadside crashes.

But what a Beardstown woman has been accused of doing to a state trooper appears to be a new one.

Among other offenses, including unlawful methamphetamine delivery, Valeria Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer.

Specifically, Martinez was accused of spiking a sports drink a trooper had in his squad car.

Martinez, 45, and traveling companion Kevin Weinmann were stopped about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 67 just north of Illinois Route 100 in Schuyler County, about 10 miles southeast of Rushville.

State Police suspected criminal activity, so they separated Martinez and Weinmann for additional investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered a substance was placed in the sports-drink bottle.

A State Police news release did not identify the substance. It also did not specify what led to the substance being placed.

"The trooper drank what he believed to be his original sports-drink bottle," Trooper Mindy Carroll, the State Police central public information officer, said in a statement.

In a subsequent interview, Lt. Joe Hutchins, the department's chief PIO, said an investigation is ongoing.

The unidentified, affected trooper is recovering and stable, according to Carroll. Hutchins wouldn't release additional information, including if the trooper had been hospitalized.

Weinmann, 27, of Beardstown was charged with unlawful possession of meth and intent to deliver it, both felonies.

In addition to the felony meth and battery charges, Martinez was accused of obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, having no valid driver's license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

As of Thursday morning, Martinez and Weinmann were being held in the Schuyler County Jail in Rushville. Martinez's bond was set at $250,000, Weinmann's at $100,000.

Martinez and Weinmann have been scheduled for court appearances Wednesday, according to the Schuyler County State's Attorney's office.