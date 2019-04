PEORIA HEIGHTS — Country Financial representative Laurie Adams has been named to her company's distinguished hall of fame.

One of three inductees for the year, the Washington resident and 29-year company veteran has an office in Peoria Heights. Only 56 of the company's 2,000 active representatives and agency managers have received the designation, which honors individuals with 20 or more All American Awards or 10 years as an agency manager and 20 such awards.