A couple weeks ago, I realized my grandson and I had lost his winter coat. We had been at PetSmart and Target that afternoon, so I first called PetSmart. Corey answered the phone and checked for the coat. She didn't find it, but took my name, number, coat size and description. She was so kind. She told me her son wore the same size and had three winter coats, and if I couldn't find my grandson's to call her back and she'd give him a coat. Luckily when I called Target, they had his coat. But I'd like to give a shout out to Corey for her offer. She made my day! Not many are so compassionate to a total stranger. Thank you, Corey!

D.A.

Morton

