PEKIN — Two lawsuits on behalf of people who were shot last year at a Nashville, Tenn., Waffle House were filed Monday on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

The suits, filed in Tazewell County Circuit Court, name Jeffrey Reinking, the father of the alleged shooter, Travis Reinking. One suit was filed by Sharita Henderson, who survived the April 2018 shooting. The other lawsuit, filed by Shirl Baker, the mother of victim DeEbony Groves, also names the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office as a defendant. Jeffrey Reinking has been named in at least four suits in Tazewell County and several suits in Nashville, where the shooting occurred.

He's also facing a felony weapons count, unlawful delivery of a firearm, and will appear in court Thursday on that charge. Jeffrey Reinking allegedly gave an AR-15 style rifle to his son in November 2017 when Travis Reinking "had been a patient at Methodist Medical Center of Illinois Mental Health Unit.” It's against Illinois law to sell or give a firearm to someone who has been a patient in a mental facility within five years of the transaction.

On April 22, 2018, Travis Reinking allegedly killed four people and wounded four others at the Nashville Waffle House. He was arrested the next day in Nashville after a massive manhunt and charged with several counts of murder. The AR-15 style rifle used in the shooting is believed to be one of four that were taken from him in mid-2017 when his Illinois firearm owner’s identification card was revoked. Within a day of the shooting, officials in Nashville said Jeffrey Reinking reportedly acknowledged that he returned all four guns to his son at some point.

Last month, Jeffrey Reinking's attorney said the law about transferring the weapons didn't apply to his client.

"The weapons 'were neither his to sell or give. He never owned the weapons, they were his son’s' who, at the time, had a legal right to have them, said Peoria attorney Joel Brown last month. “The term ‘give’ is not defined in the statute.”

If convicted, Jeffrey Reinking faces up to three years prison. The civil suits each seek substantial monetary damages.