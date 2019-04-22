Showplace Pekin 14 theater is hosting an “Avengers” tie-in event this weekend that will feature trivia contests, prize giveaways, and a chance to donate canned food.

The hotly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” comes out this Friday. Well, technically Thursday if you go during one of the early showings. The film will conclude 11 years of storylines that began with Marvel Comics’ 2008 film “Iron Man,” which kicked off a shared universe of movies that have been dominating the box office ever since. To celebrate the occasion, New Vision Theatres Showplace Pekin 14, located at 1124 Edgewater Drive, is holding an event Friday and Saturday.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, there will be people dressed up as Marvel superheroes for guests to take pictures with. Zeeks Comics and Games in Washington will also have a booth set up to sell comics, chit-chat about “Avengers,” and host giveaways. The theater will have a trivia contest table, where those interested can go up to the table to answer a trivia question related to the Marvel comic book movies. If they answer a question right, they will have a chance to pull a small sheet out from a popcorn bucket that will tell them if they’ve won one of the theater’s 12 prizes. Prizes include an “Avengers” poster, a couple “Avengers” Funko Pops, an assortment of other “Avengers” related items, and two free movie nights that will cover tickets, popcorn and soda for a couple.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, The HOPE (Help Other People Excel) Chest, a Pekin non-profit thrift and consignment shop, will be visiting to collect donations and tell theatergoers what it does, namely sell products to families at low costs and host various community, educational, recycling, and charity events. There will be a table in the theater’s lobby for people to donate canned foods to the HOPE Chest’s food pantry anytime Friday through Sunday. Pekin Showplace General Manager Allie Denton said theater staff don’t have a specific donation goal in mind.

“We did do a can food drive for them in December, which was really successful, so we’re hoping to just give them anything (that will help them),” she said.

While the theater hosted an event like this for the release of the previous Marvel movie “Captain Marvel,” that was only a one-day, Friday event. There was a noticeable increase in customers during the Friday event day when compared to the following Saturday, said Denton. The “Avengers” event will be more organized and feature a bigger budget and more lobby decorations. It’s also the second in a series of eight similar events being held throughout the year.

“I think (the event) shows that New Vision is trying to get more involved in the community with a local charity and just to have something for, you know, you don’t just walk in and go to your movie,” Denton said. “It’s something fun you can do waiting for your movie to start.”

As of Monday afternoon, Denton said there are still tickets available for all of the theater’s Thursday through Sunday “Endgame” showings.

“Thursday night, we have probably about 400 tickets sold to all the opening shows,” Denton said. “Friday and Saturday, not as many (tickets) as that (have been sold), but people are coming in constantly purchasing tickets for the weekend. So we expect to have sellouts, but we will open up more theaters so we don’t turn anyone away.”