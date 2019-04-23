EUREKA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that resurfacing on Illinois 117 from Illinois 116 to Mill Street in Eureka will begin Tuesday, April 23. Flaggers will be present to direct motorists during lane closures. The project is expected to be completed in July.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.