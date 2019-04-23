Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, April 23.

In February, Nick in the Morning reported a Steak 'n Shake restaurant in North Peoria was closed for "reimaging," whatever that means.

Well, another local restaurant in the chain — famous for steakburgers, of course — no longer is open. At least the notice about this closure is a little less pretentious than was the notice about the other.

The Steak 'n Shake at 5036 N. Big Hollow Road in Peoria hasn't been in business for at least a couple of weeks, a co-conspirator told us. We confirmed the closing Monday.

A sign posted on the front door gave a few additional details about the shuttering, although a time line wasn't among them.

The Big Hollow Steak 'n Shake is being renovated and is expected to reopen under a franchisee, the sign stated.

"We will be ... installing new equipment to improve our speed and customer service," the sign stated.

That would be welcome news. As we stated earlier, our major problems recently with Steak 'n Shake have stemmed from poor service and less-than-spotless surroundings.

At least half that problem appears to be under evaluation at Big Hollow. But cleanliness is next to godliness, as they say. Make that a high priority, too.

Steak 'n Shake is in the midst of converting its company-owned restaurants to franchise owned. Currently, the Indianapolis-based company owns about two-thirds of the chain's 600 outlets.

The total franchisee investment for one restaurant is $10,000. That seems awfully low.

Culver's, which might be the closest competitor to Steak 'n Shake, requires franchisees to have at least $350,000 in liquid assets. The 15-year franchise fee is $55,000.

Then again, the Culver's royalty fee is 4 percent of gross sales. Steak 'n Shake is advertising a 50-50 profit split with new franchisees.

At this stage of life, we're more concerned about eating rather than cooking and/or operating a restaurant.

In that vein, there are two other Steak 'n Shakes open in Peoria, at 3229 N. University St. and 7515 N. Grand Prairie Drive.

The closed North Peoria location, at 7715 N. University St., appeared unchanged from two months ago when we checked it Monday. A banner heralding a refurbishing was draped across the front windows, but no evidence of work was obvious.

At least a Dumpster was parked in front of the Big Hollow location.

Perhaps the song heard on the way presages a steakburger-less world in Peoria, someday soon.