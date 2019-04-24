Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, April 24.

Caterpillar Inc. beat Wall Street expectations in per-share profit and overall revenue in first-quarter results the corporation released Wednesday morning.

The outlook for the rest of 2019 isn't bad, either.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the first three months of 2019 were $2.94. That number does not include a federal tax benefit of 31 cents per share.

The unadjusted earnings of $3.25 per share set a first-quarter record for Deerfield-based Caterpillar, whose headquarters formerly was in Peoria. Net income was $1.88 billion.

Sales and revenues for the quarter were reported as $13.5 billion, according to Caterpillar. That's an increase of 5 percent over the previous year.

Both sets of figures exceeded what financial analysts were predicting. According to CNBC, they expected per-share earnings of about $2.85 and revenue of $13.4 billion.

The tax benefit also prompted Caterpillar to revise upward its 2019 financial expectations.

Caterpillar now expects profits per share of between $12.06 and $13.06. The previous range was $11.75 to $12.75.

Final U.S. Treasury regulations that resulted from tax reform led to the per-share benefit, the company stated. The total benefit was $178 million.

"The global Caterpillar team delivered record first-quarter profit per share," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby stated in a company news release.

"We are executing our strategy for profitable growth by investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence."

In the first quarter of 2018, the world's largest manufacturer of earth-moving equipment reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 on revenue of $12.9 billion.

This year in the first quarter, Caterpillar reported revenue increases of $196 million in construction industries and $418 million in resource industries. Revenue in energy and transportation was down $9 million.

Higher demand for new equipment was reported in North America, primarily for road construction. Non-residential construction and mining demand also improved.

A stronger U.S. dollar affected energy and transportation revenue, the company stated.

Financial-products revenues were up $33 million.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Caterpillar shares closed Tuesday at $142.03. Stock price was up 12 percent so far this year but down 7 percent over the past 12 months.

The report Wednesday followed disappointing results from the fourth quarter of 2018. Then, Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, 44 cents lower than Wall Street expectations.

Caterpillar is considered a bellweather for the global economy.

