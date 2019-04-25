Any citizen can complain about the state of his or her community.

Being a good citizen, however, isn’t so easy. It requires a person to take action that will have a positive impact.

On May 4, the city of Pekin will sponsor Picking Up Pekin, a community-clean-up day in the historic downtown area. Groups like the community service organization Community Improvement Project of Pekin (CIPP) and the non-profit organization Pekin Main Street supported the city’s efforts by helping coordinate the event and recruiting volunteers.

“My big motto is, be the change you want to be, so if you see something, see about how you can change it for the better,” said Pekin Main Street board member Chris Dunn.

Volunteers will meet at Pekin City Hall at 111 S. Capitol St. The work will be divided into two separate shifts, the first beginning at 9 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m., and will consist of sweeping streets, pulling weeds, planting flowers and picking up litter.

“This is just beautification of the different areas around here, such as parking lots and pocket gardens,” said Dunn. “There are people who are already working toward this. They’re trying to keep it picked up and looking nice. You have the garden clubs that are around. (The Pekin Kiwinis Club) is also planting the same day. The CIPP has other areas they have picked up before, and they have a future (project) where they’re going to build a park over on Derby Street.”

Community beautification efforts don’t just make the community a better place to live, according to CIPP member Charity Gullett. An attractive appearance can also create the kind of first impression that can potentially lead to a positive economic impact on a community.

“We, as the citizens, need to step up and do our part to keep our community clean to attract visitors to come here, and want to either move here or visit here or shop here,” Gullett said.

Dunn encouraged local churches to bring youth groups and noted that one church from outside of Pekin, Harvest Bible Chapel in East Peoria, has volunteered for Picking Up Pekin. Recruitment of volunteers at Pekin Community High School has been more successful than Dunn expected.

“There are six students who have already signed up,” said Dunn. “I’m surprised, because it’s prom that day.”

Picking Up Pekin is traditionally an annual kick off to the summer season. However, Dunn would like to see more clean-up projects during the summer to maintain the areas that Picking Up Pekin volunteers work on.

“I want to collect some volunteers and then in June, maybe do some more planting or mulching,” she said. “I don’t want this to be just a single event, but I think in the past it has been. I would like to see it once a month or every other month, as an as-needed type of activity.”

People who are not able to participate in Picking Up Pekin are encouraged to donate snack food and water for the volunteers, or to spend the day tidying up their own yards, neighborhoods, local parks or businesses. Donations can be dropped off at the Pekin Street and Solid Waste Department at 1208 Koch St.

“We encourage anyone to please come down and attend,” said Gullett. “Come down and join us. It’s enjoyable. You make friends, you network, and you’re part of the community in which you live. If you don’t like the way things are, complaining doesn’t do you any good. Come down and make an effort.”