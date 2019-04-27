PEORIA — Carelessly discarded smoking materials sparked a fire Saturday that caused $20,000 in damage to an assisted-living center, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Just after 10 a.m., firefighters were called to Lutheran Hillside Village, 6901 N. Galena Road. They arrived to find a fourth-floor balcony burning, with the fire extending into a side wall, the department said. Crews quickly doused the balcony flames, then ripped open exterior walls to extinguish the fire that had spread to the inside of the walls.

Hot embers had fallen to the third-floor balcony below and caught it on fire, the department said. Firefighters put out that fire as well.

Additional crews were sent inside the apartments to check for fire extension and to cover personal belongings with tarps to prevent water damage, the department said. The spread of smoke was kept to a minimum, and no evacuations had to be made, the department said. There were no injuries to any of the 200 residents of that wing of the complex, nor to any of the 17 firefighters at the scene.

The fire was determined to be caused by smoking materials disposed into a plastic garbage can on the fourth-floor balcony, the department said. Damage was estimated at $20,000.