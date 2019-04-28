Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Women’s size 16 clothing (preferably stretchy pants): Needed for a low-income female client with health concerns. Call Barbara at OSF Strive, Case Management, 282-1919, Ext. 46201

King-size bed frame, dressers, dining room table with chairs, curtains and vital vehicle repair: Needed for a low-income grandmother who lost her son and is now raising four grandchildren. Call Barbara at OSF Strive, Case Management, 282-1919, Ext. 46201.

Baby safety gates, baby proofing kit, potty training chair, tall floor lamp, area rugs, an over the toilet shelf, and girls size small red polo shirts for school uniform: Needed for a low-income single mother with two children. Call Breanna at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Standard refrigerator (freezer on top and refrigerator on bottom): Needed for a low-income client with health concerns. Call Jaimie at OSF Outpatient Palliative Care, 683-7700 and select prompt 6 and prompt 6 again.

