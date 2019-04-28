Child Evangelism fundraiser

EDWARDS — An Evening of Prayer and Praise with The Kramers will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 Heinz Lane, Edwards. The concert is free and a love offering will be taken to support the summer ministries of Child Evangelism Fellowship. Refreshments will follow the concert. For more information, visit www.cefofillinois.com or call 688-9699.

Graham hospital fundraiser

CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a Nutman Company fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the hospital lobby, 210 W. Walnut St., Canton. The sale will include a variety of fine quality nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candy. Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund. For more information, call 647-3610.

Chamber golf outing

WASHINGTON — The Morton Chamber of Commerce's annual golf outing will be held Friday at Pine Lakes Golf Club, 25130 Schuck Road, Washington. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. Registration is $110 per person or $400 per foursome and includes lunch and dinner, cart fees, 18 holes of golf and games along the way. The event will also include a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the Project Pumpkin and Festival Give Back endowment funds. To register, visit www.mortonchamber.org/golf-outing or call 263-2491.

Church carnival and dinner

PEKIN — A carnival and family dinner will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph School in Pekin. The carnival will offer games and prizes, inflatable, balloon art by The Unique Twist & Twisting Crew, photo booth, Kona Ice and food. The family dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and raffles. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets for the games and inflatables are 50 cents each. For more information, call 347-6108.

Bowl-a-Thon

PEKIN — The Peoria chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America are sponsoring a Bowl-a-Thon from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Roxy's Lanes, 114 N. 3rd St., Pekin. Admission is $10 at the door and includes bowling and shoes. Proceeds support abortion access in Illinois.

GAR Hall fundraiser

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The Central Illinois Landmarks Foundation will celebrate National Historic Preservation Month and the 110th birthday of the GAR Hall at an event from 6 to 9 p.m. May 11 at the IVY Club, 5102 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights. Admission is $35 per person and reservations are required by May 6. Reservation may be made by mail to PO Box 495, Peoria, IL 61651, or by calling 636-7022. Proceeds will go towards repairing the historic GAR Hall.

Sip, Savor and Smoke for CASA

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The inaugural Sip, Savor, Smoke to benefit CASA of the Tenth Judicial Court will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 16 at the Trailside Events Center in Peoria Heights. Tickets are $200 per person and includes seven whiskey tastings, four small plates, a premium cigar and live music. Individual tickets or tables of 10 can be purchased at https://www.firstgiving.com/event/casapeoria/Sip-Savor-Smoke-2019 or by calling 669-2939. Proceeds will help CASA expand advocacy for abused and neglected children in Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

Race with Your Heart

EUREKA — The 23rd annual Race with Your Heart 5K, 10K and two-mile walk to support Heartline and Heart House crisis relief services will take place on June 8 at Eureka Lake. The 5K and 10K runs begin at 7:30 a.m. and the two-mile walk begins at 8:45 a.m. Registration is $25 through May 9 and $30 up to race day and includes admission, a pancake breakfast and a post-race celebration. To register, visit www.heartlineandhearthouse.org or call 467-6101.

Mail items to Causes for Concern, City Desk, Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643 or email to jadler@pjstar.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Thursday before publication on Monday.