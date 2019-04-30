Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, April 30.

We're only about one month into the major-league baseball season, but so far it hasn't been the greatest month for Ben Zobrist. The pride of Eureka is hitting only .239 for the Chicago Cubs and until Sunday had no extra-base hits.

But the extra-base hit he had Sunday in Phoenix, plus some selflessness he exhibited before he hit it, might go a long way toward redemption.

Zobrist's two-run double with one out in the 15th inning sparked the Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It wasn't until the late innings that Zobrist entered the game. Strange, perhaps, because he had been scheduled to start it.

This season, Cubs manager Joe Maddon has begun issuing his starting lineups three days in advance. The idea in part is to give players more time to prepare or not to prepare, depending on their starting status, and to help them with confidence issues.

The plan Sunday was for Zobrist to start instead of fellow Cubs utility player David Bote. In the Cubs' 9-1 victory Saturday night, Bote had two home runs.

Zobrist went to Maddon and convinced him to ride the hot hand, according to multiple reports. Thus, Bote got the start Sunday and Zobrist rode the bench.

“Frankly, there was a little tension in my competitive heart, but it was the right thing to do,’’ Zobrist told the Chicago Sun-Times.

It was right in multiple ways.

Bote had a double and played a solid second and third base defensively, according to the Sun-Times. Meanwhile, Zobrist reached base in each of his three plate appearances.

Zobrist scored the Cubs' final run, on a sacrifice fly in the 15th. He then made a leaping catch at the left-field wall to secure the final out after the Diamondbacks placed the tying run on base.

It all caught the attention of USA Today baseball reporter Bob Nightengale — whose son Bobby, the Reds' beat writer for the Cincinnati Enquirer, is a graduate of Bradley University in Peoria.

Ben Zobrist says he went to Joe Maddon’s office last night to say that David Bote deserved to start today so, of.course, it’s Zobrist who gets the game winning hit and game-winning hit in the#Cubs 6-5, 15-inning victory over@Dbacks

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale)April 29, 2019

Maddon, the former Peoria Chiefs manager, declined to identify which player convinced him to make the lineup switch. That showed some class, too.

“I had him listed to not play, but he’s had a couple really good games," Maddon told The Athletic about Bote. "I had a discussion with a couple of the veteran guys and they kind of agree with me. Actually, one of the veteran players instituted it. And I liked it.”

There's been a lot to like about Zobrist during his Cubs career, which is in its fourth season.

You might remember he had a pretty big double another time, in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, of which he was the MVP. Last season he bounced back from a sub-par 2017 to hit .305, the best batting average of his 14-year career.

Zobrist turns 38 next month, and he's in the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal with Chicago. It's entirely possible this season will be his last with the team, and perhaps his last in the big leagues.

If so, Zobrist has earned every penny he's made at Clark and Addison. His actions Sunday in the desert might have been priceless.

Here's hoping Zobrist's season lives up to the song heard on the way to work.