Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Talented youths

Students from Farmington Central Junior High, Farmington Central High School, Holy Family Parish School, Metamora Grade School, St. Thomas Grade School and St. Patrick Catholic School of Washington will showcase their talents during the Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Peoria. It's free.

Retired teachers

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association meets at 11:30 a.m. at Barrack’s Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. John Butte, author of "The Bradford Girls," will speak on his traveling experiences. Social time begins at 11 a.m.

Coding unplugged

Children of all ages can learn coding concepts without using a computer at 4 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave. This meeting will discuss how computers run through data.

Crocheting basics

Adult patrons can learn the basics of the art of crochet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. All supplies will be provided. One lucky participant will receive a gift basket of crocheting supplies. To register, call 497-2150.

Friends of Fondulac library

The Friends of Fondulac District Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Annual dues are $5. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Mushroom hunting

Andy Bugos of Adventure Outdoors Sports magazine will offer tips for hunting morel mushrooms in central Illinois at 6:30 p.m. at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, Eureka. Bugos will also review how to protect yourself from ticks and Lyme disease while you are scouring the forests and pastures. Admission is free. Call the library at 467-2922 to register.

Evening of music

Bradley’s Collegium Musicum, a student early music consort, will perform popular forms of the 17th and 18th centuries in "Hallelujah!: The Glory of the Baroque" at 7:30 p.m. at Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission is free and open to the public.

Concert band

The Illinois Central College Concert Band will give a free performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on the East Peoria Campus.

