HENNEPIN — Personnel cuts, changes in employee health insurance and the possible “mothballing” of the building that houses the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency.

Those are among the steps that the County Board is considering in an effort to break a cycle of deficit spending that has forced increased borrowing to cover shortfalls in the general fund that pays salaries and most other daily operating expenses.

“Drastic times call for drastic measures, and that’s what we’re down to,” board Chairman Frank Malavolti observed Monday morning as the five-member panel met as the finance committee.

General fund revenues are expected to total about $2.7 million this year, but the county spent about $3 million last year, Malavolti said. The objective is to pass an amended budget as of June 1 that will substantially reduce that deficit for the remaining six months of fiscal 2019 and then a 2020 spending plan that would eliminate it.

“Obviously, we’re not going to shave $300,000 in six months,” Malavolti said, but then added: “My goal is to have a balanced budget for revenue for next year.”

The major expenses are in salaries and health insurance, and that’s where meaningful cuts will have to be found, board members said.

“Those are legitimately our options now. There’s no magic third option that’s going to come in and save the county,” said Charlie Lenkaitis.

The board is not going to specify employees to be laid off or have hours cut, Malavolti emphasized. But an amended budget will reflect a new flat amount for employees in each office, and officeholders will then decide how to implement cost reductions.

“You’ll have a line item for clerical hire, and then it’s up to you to decide how to spend it,” Malavolti told department heads.

In the courthouse, the circuit clerk and county clerk offices have two full-time employees; the state’s attorney, supervisor of assessments, and treasurer offices have one apiece; and probation already has only one part-time assistant. When Malavolti said the budget would probably allow for no more than the equivalent of one full-time worker in each office, that was questioned by County Clerk Dan Kuhn.

“What do we do when the services we provide to the county really suffer?” Kuhn asked. “I just don’t see how I can run my office with (a total of) two people.”

The county pays 80 percent of the health insurance premiums, and the cost of that has more than doubled over the past decade to more than $500,000 for a contract due for renewal June 1, Malavolti said. That cost has to be reduced somehow, he maintained.

“I’ve been struggling daily, sometimes even sleepless nights, about what do to,” Malavolti said. “But we’re going to have to address that. Eighty percent is not sustainable.”

The board discussed a voluntary plan under which employees could get a stipend in lieu of insurance if they had access to a spouse’s plan or other option. But Sheriff Kevin Doyle reminded the board that health insurance is a major factor keeping many employees there.

“There’s no one going to work here without health care or (with) greatly reduced health care,” Doyle said. “Your wages are so far behind, you’re not going to attract anyone to have any incentive to work here.”

Besides those two major areas, Malavolti suggested at least temporarily closing and winterizing the EMA building on Old Highway 26. The county bought and renovated the former union hall with grant funds several years ago, and the agency has a part-time coordinator with a $15,000 salary.

“We could just mothball it and have EMA move into the courthouse,” Malavolti said. “Basically (we’d be) saving utilities costs for keeping that building open.”

The board made no decisions, but scheduled another committee meeting for 9 a.m. next Monday, followed by a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. At least preliminary figures should be in place by then, but the board will probably need a special meeting later in the month to approve an amended budget, Malavolti said.

In the longer term, the board also expects to slate another referendum on a property tax increase for next March. And cost-cutting measures imposed now could help that fare better than a recently defeated one by showing the seriousness of the situation, Lenkaitis suggested.

“It’s showing the people of this county that we’re willing to make changes,” he said. “We’re not just going out and asking for more money. We’re actually making hard choices that are affecting people’s lives.”

