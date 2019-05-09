GLASFORD — Roger Alvey, superintendent of Illini Bluffs Community Unit School District #327, has been named the 2019 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Central Illinois Valley Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Alvey was honored at an awards luncheon on May 9 in Springfield, where 21 region superintendents were recognized.

Alvey was nominated for improved student achievement and financial stability, assisting Peoria County through the passage of a 1 percent countywide sales tax increase, planning and organizing a new technology program for grades kindgergarten-12 and organizing and conducting districtwide school safety training, including "Stop the Bleed" training, and procuring more than 100 emergency kits to be used in classrooms, buses and in school common areas.

"There are many more deserving superintendents than I," said Alvey, who has been an administrator for 26 years, the last five as superintendent of Illini Bluffs. "They are to be recognized for what they do for kids each and every day. The credit also truly goes to the students, teachers, staff, administration and school board at Illini Bluffs. We have a school community that supports a culture for students to be successful."