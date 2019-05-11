PRINCETON — A Princeton man is scheduled to appear in court Monday after he was accused of shooting a man in a trailer park, authorities stated.

Nicholas J. Hand, 34, was arrested following the incident that took place about 6:30 a.m. May 7 at Hillview Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, Princeton Police Department officers found a male victim who was transported to Perry Memorial Hospital. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a police news release stated.

Hand was arrested and transported to the Bureau County Jail, where he was booked on one count of aggravated battery. The investigation is ongoing.