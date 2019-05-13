PEORIA — A Central Peoria house was spared from fire Sunday night after an automobile burned next to it, according to authorities.

The blaze began not long after 10 p.m. at 2004 N. Ellis St.

According to a news release, firefighters found a car aflame in a driveway about 3 feet from a house. Simultaneously, they extinguished the car fire and sprayed water on the house to cool it.

Crews found no fire inside the house.

The car was undergoing mechanical work when it caught fire, the release stated. Damage was estimated at $10,000.