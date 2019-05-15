After stints at the Peoria Riverfront Museum and in front of Tribune Tower in Chicago, an outsize sculpture of Abraham Lincoln will make its debut in Springfield next week.

The 31-foot-tall, 19-ton painted bronze sculpture — named “Return Visit” — features Lincoln standing with a modern-day man who is holding the Gettysburg Address.

The sculpture will be located in front of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum starting May 22 and will remain until September 2020.

Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Scott Dahl said the foundation that owns the sculpture contacted the city last week to see if it was interested. With things still being finalized up until late in the day Tuesday, Dahl informed Springfield City Council members at the end of their committee meeting that evening.

The sculpture was created by Seward Johnson, whose other work includes sculptures of Marilyn Monroe and of a couple standing with a pitchfork in homage to the famous Grant Wood painting. The latter will be placed in Peoria next week.