Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, May 16.

This year in the NBA draft lottery, Jim Pitman wasn't quite the lucky charm for which Phoenix Suns fans were hoping.

In the drawing that took place Tuesday night in Chicago, the Suns were awarded the sixth pick in the draft, to be held in June.

By then, top prospects Zion Williamson and Ja Morant probably will be long gone. Most likely, they'll be off to No. 1 New Orleans and/or No. 2 Memphis.

But as he has for the past 27 years, Knox County native Pitman will remain with the Suns.

Pitman, the Suns' executive vice president and chief financial officer, represented the franchise in the off-camera portion of the draft lottery. He is from Rio, about 13 miles north of Galesburg.

The actual drawing took place about an hour before the draft-lottery television program began. The drawing was held in a secured room, in front of representatives of each of the 14 teams in the lottery.

That's where Pitman was last year, too, when the Suns won the top pick. They selected University of Arizona center Deandre Ayton, who this year represented the Suns during the on-air lottery program.

In between the off- and on-air portions, Pitman was sworn to secrecy regarding the Suns' draft status. The NBA confiscated the representatives' communication devices, according to various sources.

When Phoenix received the top pick, that wasn't a problem for Pitman.

“I could watch and just enjoy," he told The Athletic about the TV show. "I had no nerves."

That also might be said about Pitman's career as a basketball player at ROVA High School in Oneida. (The school became "ROWVA" in the late 1980s, when Wataga was added to the four-community school consolidation.)

A 1983 ROVA graduate, Pitman was an honorable-mention all-stater as a junior and senior on teams coached by the legendary Bob Meredith. Pitman is a member of the ROWVA Athletic Hall of Fame.

Pitman graduated in 1987 from the University of Illinois, with a degree in accountancy. He joined the Suns in 1992.

In Phoenix, Pitman oversees financial issues, including salary-cap and player-contract management. He also is general manager of the Phoenix Mercury, the Suns' WNBA counterpart.

The Mercury have won three WNBA titles, led by league all-stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. Pitman oversaw the Mercury's 2014 championship, in which they defeated the Chicago Sky in the finals.

Pitman has a reputation as being the luckiest guy around the Suns, according to The Athletic. Among other things, his prowess in a hole-in-one golf contest has earned more than $100,000 for team charities.

A sequence of pingpong-ball drawings determines the NBA draft-lottery order. The balls didn't bounce the Suns' way this time, but that can't take away Pitman's joy about what happened in 2018.

“It feels so good when you’ve done something that can help your organization,” he told The Athletic. “Not that I did anything. I just happened to be the one in the room. When you see the balls come up, you feel real good."

The song heard on the way to work was released about 10 years after Pitman's ROVA days ended.