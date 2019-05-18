PEORIA — Drivers can expect some delays next week as daily lane closures on the Cedar Street Bridge begin Monday.

The closures will last about a week to allow crews to wash the bridge.

As crazy as that may sound, bridge washing is an essential step to “ensuring proper maintenance,” as Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jessie Decker said in a previous interview.

Decker said crews of six clean out the drains, deck and underside of the bridge to remove road salt and excess debris.

IDOT urges drivers to consider alternative routes and be aware of the changes in order to keep workers and equipment safe throughout the process.