PEORIA — Peoria Community Against Violence will hold a memory walk on Wednesday evening at the location of the May 13 fatal shooting of 4-year-old Jeremiah Ward.

The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the 2800 block of West Ann, near Madison Park Golf Course.

While the walk is intended to honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence, PCAV will also be canvassing the neighborhood asking residents if they have any information on the shooting, according to the press release.

PCAV hopes this walk will “enable the community to band together as summer begins” to hopefully “alleviate violence in our neighborhoods.”

The organization will also be involved in several other community events focused on ending violence in the community throughout the summer season. These events include Summerfest, May 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Franklin School, and the Southside Community Block Party at the Southside Community Center, 1618 S. Laramie St., from 1-5 p.m. on June 1.