The public is invited to a variety of activities for the Memorial Day weekend in the Peoria area. Several ceremonies will be held at Peoria’s Springdale Cemetery, and the city’s main program will be Monday at the Gateway Building.

SATURDAY

Peoria

10 a.m. American Legion Post 2 will hold a ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial Garden, just left of the University Street entrance of Parkview Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Roger Monroe.

10:30 a.m. at American Mausoleum, 7911 N. Allen Road. Retired Staff Sgt. David C. Barker will be the guest speaker. Barker enlisted as a private first class in 1996 and became a combat medic paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army. he was deployed to Iraq in 2005 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he led a three-man PSYOP team in southern Baghdad. During that deployment he was injured and endured multiple surgeries and intensive physical therapy for two years before retiring. He is currently an Assistant State's Attorney in Peoria County. American Legion Limestone Post 979 will present the honor guard at the service.

East Peoria

11 a.m. at Soldiers Field in Fondulac Cemetery on East Washington Street. VFW Post 2078 will ring a bell for members who have died since last Veterans Day and honor all veterans, past and present.

West Peoria

10 a.m. at Franciscan Park. West Peoria Township’s short program consists of a patriotic observance by the Scouts and a patriotic selection from the Manual High Drumline as well as a presentation of Taps by Jack Abraham and Amir Sykes.

SUNDAY

Peoria

American Legion Post 2 honor guard will conduct services at the following locations:

9 a.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens

10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery

11:15 a.m. at Hebrew Cemetery

11:45 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery

12:30 p.m. at Veterans Park

2 p.m. at Springdale Cemetery

2:30 p.m. at Legion Hill at Springdale Cemetery

4 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery

2:30 p.m. Springdale Cemetery’s Memorial Day program at Soldiers Hill. Program will include a performance by a string quartet from the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, local living historians presenting colors, assisted by American Legion Post 10, participants from the local Daughters of the American Revolution, the Barbershoppers and Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums.

MONDAY

Peoria

10:30 a.m. at the Gateway Building. The city of Peoria’s Memorial Day program hosted by City Councilman Eric Turner, the Gold Star Mothers and American Legion Post 2.

Bushnell

10 a.m. Bushnell American Legion Post 2004 and Bushnell VFW Post 1422 will sponsor a ceremony at Prairie City Park. An additional ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at Bushnell Veterans Memorial Park.

Chillicothe

9:30 a.m. ceremony at LaSalle Cemetery

9:45 a.m. ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery

10 a.m. Memorial Day service at Blue Ridge United Methodist Church, 20121 Blue Ridge Road. Guest speaker Judge Rick Grawey will present the story of Katharine Lee Bates.

10:30 a.m. ceremony at Cutright Park

10:45 a.m. ceremony at Chillicothe City Cemetery

11 a.m. Memorial Day observance will be at Veterans Triangle Memorial, 1016 Santa Fe Ave.

Delavan

6:30 a.m. Delavan-Green Valley American Legion Post 382 will serve breakfast until 10 a.m. at the Legion Hall, 118 E. Third St.

10 a.m. ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery

10:15 a.m. ceremony at Prairie Rest Cemetery

11 a.m. full memorial service at the former National Guard Armory, 206 E. Third St.

Eureka

11 a.m. 87th annual Eureka Memorial Day Service will be held at Olio Cemetery. Master of Ceremonies will be Dan Harrod. Featured guest speaker will be World War II veteran Mike Sager. Also participating in the service will be Eureka High School Marching Band, American Legion Post 466 Commander Nathan Wertz and Eureka Post 466 Firing Squad. Senior Pastor Jennie Churchman of Eureka Christian Chruch will deliver the invocation and benediction. Also, Eureka High School senior Joshua Irvin will deliver the Gettysburg Address.

Green Valley

8:45 a.m. ceremony at Green Valley Cemetery

9 a.m. Memorial service at Green Valley Veteran's memorial

Manito

10 a.m. The Hill-Palmer American Legion Post’s ceremony at Memorial Park.

Pekin

9 a.m. Memorial Day service will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery, 200 S. Veterans Drive. The Rev. Judy Doyle will speak. The program also includes placing of wreaths by the Pekin Community High School JROTC, a 21-gun salute by the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Teams, a presentation of Taps by Blake Markum and a dove release by Artistic Flowers.

10 a.m. at the riverfront park area and 11 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery on Illinois Route 29. Tazewell County Veterans Assistance Commission will conduct both ceremonies. Pekin VFW Post 1232 on VFW Road will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tremont

11 a.m. Tremont American Legion Post 1236 will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Tremont Park on Illinois Route 9.

Washburn

10:30 a.m. Washburn American Legion Post 661 will hold services at 104 E. Parkside Drive. The speaker will be the Rev. Bob Debolt. The auxiliary will serve a lunch after the service.