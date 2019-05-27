It’s time to sign up to play in the annual Robert B. Monge Best Ball golf tournament, which will be held July 25-28 at Sunset Hills Golf Course in Pekin.

Entry forms are available at Sunset Hills, with registration ending at 5 p.m., June 21.

Qualifying for the tournament will begin July 18 and continue through July 24. Qualifying rounds can begin no later than 11 a.m. July 24.

To reserve a qualifying round tee time, call the pro shop at Sunset Hills (347-7553) beginning July 1.

The $550 tournament team entry fee includes:

* A minimum four rounds of golf (practice round, qualifying round and at least two rounds in the tournament).

* Contestants dinner.

* Door prizes.

* Dinner-dance for the contestant and a guest (July 26).

* Best Ball golf shirt.

* A chance to win a golf cart for a hole-in-one on No. 13.

* A chance to win $1,000 for the first hole-in-one on any hole except No. 13.

Sunset Hills is at 1620 Summit Drive.

