Melissa King is the winner of a golf trivia contest sponsored by Times Newspapers and the Pekin Park District.

The Pekin resident won a gift certificate good for four greens fees and two golf carts for an 18-hole round at either Lick Creek Golf Course or Parkview Golf Course in Pekin.

King’s contest entry was selected randomly by a third party not associated with Times Newspapers or the Park District.

Each contest entrant had to answer two trivia questions correctly to be eligible for the contest prize. The questions were to name the designer of Lick Creek and the designers of Parkview.

The 10 contest entrants each said Larry Packard designed Lick Creek. That was correct.

But each contest entrant was incorrect in saying Fritz Woll designed Parkview.

Parkview was designed by Robert Harris and Charles Maddox.

Cory Proehl, director of golf for the Pekin Park District, has documentation of the Parkview designers in the form of typed minutes of Park District board meetings.

On Aug. 13, 1930, Park District commissioners approved hiring Maddox to design the front nine at Parkview.

On Sept. 14, 1954, commissioners put plans in motion to extend Parkview to 18 holes. The minutes state Harris as the designer.

