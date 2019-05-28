Caterpillar Inc. is miffed.

Formerly proudly based in Peoria, the earth-moving giant is a Fortune 100 corporation that sells not just tractors but plenty of merchandise, all of it stamped with the familiar CAT logo. Perhaps you've seen it.

Understandably, Caterpillar wants to protect its products, including merch. That's why the company long ago trademarked "CAT."

Not so understandably, the company is peeved with a California coffee shop called Cat & Cloud. Its logo is a scribbled cat that seems to be poking a cloud. Another doodle shows a kid riding a cloud. Or something like that. Whatever is going on, these images don't look like a tractor or CAT or anything Big Yellow-ish.

Yet Caterpillar has sent Cat & Cloud a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the coffee shop stop using "cat" on its apparel.

Yes, really.

Neither business returned my calls for comment. But one of the owners of the three-year-old Santa Cruz coffee shop told KSBW-TV, "Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards. The first, biggest thing they want us to do is not print the name Cat and Cloud on anything again. I think that is unbelievable. I don't think that's going to hold up."

But in a statement to the station, Caterpillar insists there can be just one type of CAT/cat merch:

"Caterpillar serves customers around the world, many of whom earn their livelihood with one or two machines and often a good pair of work boots. We value all of them and strive to provide exceptional products and services. This means we have a responsibility to protect and maintain the brand they love and rely on every day — including our existing trademarks.

"We are not suing Cat & Cloud, not targeting a small business and not focused on Cat & Cloud's primary interest: coffee. We've simply asked the U.S. Trademark Office to remove Cat & Cloud's trademark registration on footwear and apparel only, products for which Caterpillar has longstanding trademarks and a considerable business."

Blah, blah, blah. I'm no lawyer. But as Cornell University's law school explains trademark infringement, "The plaintiff must also show that defendant's use of the mark is likely to cause confusion" between two businesses' products.

Does Caterpillar's legal foot-stomping seem even remotely reasonable? Would any clear-thinking person — that is, anyone not ensconced in a certain front office in Deerfield, Ill. — suggest a possible consumer mix-up between the corporate giant and a little coffee shop?

If so, maybe Caterpillar should go after Purina Cat Chow. Or maybe even Dr. Seuss for "The Cat in the Hat." In Caterpillar's world, apparently, there is room for just one CAT.

Even if somehow in this lawsuit-crazy world Caterpillar might find a legal paw to stand on in this matter, is that how the company wants to be perceived? As a corporate bully trying to bulldoze a coffee shop?

Though Caterpillar's hardheartedness is nothing new here, not everyplace has been stung like Peoria. And in the global marketplace, overreaching callousness might not play too well.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.