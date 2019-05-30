PEORIA — An abortion provider in North Peoria has confirmed that it is closing at some point in the future.

However, a precise time when Whole Woman's Health, located in the 7000 block of North University Street near the intersection of Willow Knolls Drive, will close isn't known.

Jessica Shein, a spokeswoman for the company, said "We can confirm that the clinic is closing. Since Human Resources is involved and there are confidentiality issues, we cannot go into further details at this time."

She did, however, provide a statement from the company's president and CEO, Amy Hagstrom Miller.

“For four years, Whole Woman’s Health has been honored to provide compassionate abortion care to Peoria, Illinois, and the surrounding rural communities, where abortion is traditionally unavailable yet desperately needed. Whole Woman’s Health is committed to doing all that we can to serve the communities we are in, but unfortunately, it is no longer sustainable to keep our doors open in Peoria. We thank the residents of Peoria and central Illinois for welcoming us and trusting us to serve their community with safe, compassionate abortion care.”

This story will be updated.