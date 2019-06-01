PEORIA — Twice on Friday evening, Peoria police officers dealt with large groups of kids congregating near the Walmart and the Steak 'n Shake on University Street.

Officers were first dispatched there at 6:44 p.m. because a "large group of juveniles" was loitering and disrupting business in the parking lot between the two businesses at 3315 and 3229 N. University St., according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

No arrests were made; the kids were moved along.

About two hours later, at 8:41 p.m., officers returned to the Walmart parking lot because between 50 and 60 juveniles were again disrupting business, this time also "riding carts in the lot and almost hitting cars," Dotson said.

This time, officers had the kids call adults to secure rides and leave. Officers also found two BB guns under vehicles in the parking lot.