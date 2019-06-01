Today marks 30 years of my columns in this space.

To be honest, I’m not sure how to feel about that.

On previous anniversaries, I’ve marked the occasion as sort of a celebration — not for me, but for us. A newspaper column involves a peculiar partnership between readers and the guy whose photo is at the top. I say peculiar because we don’t always get along. I’ll write something that drives you up a wall, while you’ll yell or write or post something that rattles my cage. And yet, for the most part, we keep coming back here — day after day, year after year.

I’d like to think that good things happen here. That’s not to say it’s always sunshine and rainbows. The hammer comes down on callous corporations, sketchy politicians, consumer ripoffs and random jerks. But I can’t do that myself. If readers don’t care about injustice, then there’s no point in writing about it. But you do care, so I’ve kept on writing.

We’ve also shared some sad stories and scary stories and funny stories. In that way, though it’d be too corny to call us a family, we certainly share a kinship. We share our tales not at a dinner table or family room but in public, either in print or online. And there’s value in that sort of connectivity. The world is a big place, and it’s good to come together for communal, local storytelling.

In that regard, in 1999 — on my 10th anniversary — I wrote, “For my survival in this space, I thank you readers. People make or break newspaper columnists. Not rich people or highfalutin people, but everyday people with interesting stories to tell. … Each of the 1,300-odd columns belongs to you, because you make them work.”

A decade later, I wrote, “I realize most of my columns — about 3,000 over the past 20 years, I'd reckon — end up on the bottom of bird cages or under piddling puppies. Still, from time to time, I'll run into someone who will smile and say, "Remember that column about ...?" And most of those pieces, the ones that stick with readers over the years, are about people. It's all part of the ebb and flow of life in central Illinois. …. These are your stories. Thank you for sharing them with me.”

And in 2014, on my silver anniversary, I wrote, “Readers are kind and brave and wonderful enough to share their joy and pain and anger. People are natural storytellers; some just happen to use this space to do so. … Think about it this way: King Arthur had his Round Table, Robin Hood had his Merry Men — and Luciano has his readers. And you know what? We make a good team.”

Today, after nearly 5,000 columns, I still think we’re a pretty good team. And I’d like to think we can continue as teammates.

How long? That’s a tough question.

I’m not talking only about me. I mean all of newspapering.

That’s why I’m not sure how I feel on this 30th anniversary.

There’s a reason the press is called the Fourth Estate. Without newspapers, there is no place to keep power — governmental, commercial, financial — in check.

If you’re thinking of rushing to your keyboard and rag to me about bias and the two political parties — CNN and Fox News — save it. I’m talking about local newspapering. And you can save your “Urinal Jar” cracks; that’s old and lame. The truth is, most local papers have just one agenda: to cover as much local news as possible.

That’s hard these days. If you’re reading this on an ink-on-paper Journal Star, you know the product is thinner than years past. The industry is in financial and journalistic chaos, much of each of its own making, and it’s hard to see a way out of the dizzying spiral.

Meanwhile, many would-be readers stomp and moan at the mere notion of paying for online news. It’s not as if news has ever been free, via any medium. Someone — subscribers, advertisers, donors — has picked up the cost. Without paychecks, there are no professional reporters. And without reporters, there are no local newspapers.

If and when newspapers are gone, I’m not sure what happens. With all respect to local TV and radio outlets across the nation, newspapers are the backbone of journalism, offering a breadth and depth unavailable anywhere else.

Otherwise, it’s not like you can get news — solid, verified news — via social-media posts. As far as accountability goes, it’s not as if a lazy landlord or crooked councilman or shady salesman is going to even blink at a negative Facebook approach. Only newspapers have the ability and guts to ferret out truth and hold feet to the fire.

Mind you, I’m not whining. If tomorrow I have to get a job stocking shelves or pushing a broom, so be it. I’ve done it before and can do it again.

Rather, I’m just being candid here. I don’t know what tomorrow means for newspapers, and I don’t have any solutions.

This is what the editor of the New York Times had to say a few days ago: “The greatest crisis in American journalism is the death of local news. ... I don’t know what the answer is. Their economic model is gone. I think most local newspapers in America are going to die in the next five years, except for the ones that have been bought by a local billionaire. ...

“I don’t know what the answer is, but I think that everybody who cares about news — myself included, and all of you — should take this on as an issue. Because we’re going to wake up one day and there are going to be entire states with no journalism or with little tiny pockets of journalism.

“ … I’m not worried about Los Angeles and New York. I don’t know what the model is for covering the school boards in Newark, New Jersey. That makes me nervous.”

Well, Peoria isn’t Los Angeles or New York. And, as far as newspapers goes, that makes me nervous.

So, that’s why I’m a little unsettled on my 30th anniversary here. Maybe it’s the “30” angle. Traditionally, reporters have put “-30-” at the end of a story, to mark the end. And I hate the notion that the industry is plummeting to a widespread, final “-30-”.

Nonetheless, even with a boot to the throat, we fight on. And next week, we — you and I and all the rest — push into a fourth decade.

Lastly, but as always, I offer my gratitude for your help and readership — and, in many cases, friendship. It’s been a great ride, one I hope will keep motoring for at least a little while longer.

