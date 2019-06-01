EAST PEORIA — Alexis Finchum was ready for the transition in her softball career.

Until she wasn't.

Everyone goes through this when high school careers end on the fields at EastSide Center in the IHSA state finals. And everyone thinks they are prepared for that moment.

"I'm trying to control my emotions, fight off what I'm feeling right now," said the splendid, stoic catcher for Olympia High School. "I'm not sad. But at the same time, I am sad."

Three minutes later, though, tears rolled down the face of the only senior on Olympia's team, as a quick-strike sixth inning by Taylor Ridge Rockridge sunk in after Olympia's season — and Finchum's high school career — came to an end with a 2-1 loss Saturday in the third-place game of the Class 2A state softball finals.

She took her place behind the fourth-place trophy in the team picture, smiled for an array of parents, and traded hugs with players and coaches.

"I want to say thank you to our fans, to our parents, to everyone who supported us over the years while we played," Finchum said. "These girls on this team, I was the only senior, but they were absolutely amazing how they treated me.

"A lot of these girls, we've been playing together since we were 10 years old."

Finchum was 6 years old when she implored her grandfather to take her along for tryouts to a team he coached.

She talked him into letting her try out, too. "I remember coming home that day and telling my mom, 'I made it, I made the team,' " said Finchum. "No one believed it was possible."

That's because that team was filled with girls aged 8-9.

Finchum has never hesitated to take on a challenge or a cause. When she was in second grade, she cut off 14 inches of her hair to donate to a Locks of Love program.

Her hair grew back, of course, and her passion for softball grew over the years, too.

"I love this game so much," Finchum said. "I can't quit playing this game."

And she won't. Finchum is committed to play at Illinois Central College next season.

"We are very excited to have Alex, as she brings strong composure to us, doesn't get rattled very easily in tense situations," ICC head coach Heather Doty said. "She handles pitchers great, and she'll catch for us, and we like our catchers to learn a second position as well.

"We'll want Alexis to be more vocal on the field. One thing about her that stands out to us, she's a great teammate and leader on and off the field."

Doty saw Finchum, watched her game develop, when the prep player was with her summer team, the Midwest Sting, who practiced at ICC's field.

"Coach Doty is a great person, I can't wait to play there," Finchum said. "It's going to be an exciting challenge."

And so Finchum starts a new chapter, as does Olympia. One moves on, the other perhaps returns to prominence.

The Spartans were a state powerhouse from 2000-2009, winning three IHSA titles. Finchum grew up in the decade that followed, when the program was in a valley.

Saturday marked its return with a young team that earned a trophy on the state's biggest stage.

Finchum went 1-for-3 in her final high school outing and handled the catching duties in what was a no-hitter by lefty pitcher Kaelyn Leverson through five innings.

Olympia's Lizzy Davis singled in the top of the sixth, moved to second on a sacrifice, took third on a wild pitch and then came home to break up the scoreless game on a two-out single by Kennedy Smith.

But Rockridge countered in the bottom half of the sixth when Lea Kendall singled sharply to center field to break up Leverson's no-hit bid in a lefty-lefty matchup.

Lexi Hines singled, both runners moved up on a bunt, and then Kadey Garrett ripped a full-count pitch down the line in left field for a two-run double and 2-1 lead.

"We played a good game," Finchum said. "We really wanted to win, prove to everyone we belong here again."

