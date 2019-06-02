The Pekin City Council named David Nutter as its newest member during a special meeting Friday.

He fills the vacancy left by James Schramm's resignation in May, and will serve the remaining two years of that term. Nutter ran for one of three open seats on the council during the consolidated elections in April and finished fourth.

“I’d like to thank everybody for this opportunity, and I look forward to the opportunity to move this city forward in a very positive manner,” Nutter said.

“It’s good to have a new fresh and full council up here ready for the next meeting, and ready to do good things,” said Mayor Mark Luft.

The selection came after a screening process by council members.

″(The City Council) went through a very clear, open and transparent process,” Luft said. “We received a lot of input from the Council members and the applicants themselves. (The applicants) turned in cover letters and resumes and let us know why they were seeking that empty seat. We took all of that into consideration and reviewed it. We discussed it and came to the agreement that Mr. Nutter was the best choice at this time.”

Economic development, street maintenance and repair, and more community involvement appear to top Nutter's list of priorities.

“Roads, streets, (and) alleys ... are a number one priority,” he said. “Also, getting more involvement from the citizens, getting more input from the citizens and addressing their suggestions in a timely manner (is important).”