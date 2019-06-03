Recent legislation will take a great step to regulate the world of Asian bodywork facilities, and state and local officials say it could also have an impact on human trafficking in the state.

The bill — SB 1841 — will eliminate a license exemption for purveyors of “Asian bodywork”, effective Jan. 1, 2020. It unanimously passed both houses as of May 23, and was sponsored by four members of the Senate, including Rep. Michael Unes, R-East Peoria.

“This is common-sense legislation that I hope will provide at least one more tool to law enforcement as they continue to tackle the abhorrent issue of human trafficking,” said Unes in a release from his office. “This problem is larger and more prolific than most people are aware of, as these crimes are being committed in virtually every community all throughout the state.”

Pekin Police Chief John Dossey praised Unes for his sponsorship of the bill, saying that the proactivity is important for the region.

“I think the action taken by Mike Unes is above and beyond, and I think (government officials) see the problem and are addressing it,” said Dossey.

Dossey said he would be presenting a city ordinance regarding Asian bodywork at an upcoming City Council meeting that would be similar the ordinance in Peoria.

According to the Peoria ordinance — No. 17,571 — the language was put into place because “there are some establishments that purport to provide legitimate massage services but actually provide illegal sexual activity such that there is a need for local regulation to prevent said activity within the City.”

As for Pekin, Dossey sees the ordinance as an important step and a way to regulate what he says Pekin could be susceptible to in the future.

“We need to act quickly on our behalf because we want to be able to prevent the potential for (illicit massage businesses) in Pekin,” said Dossey.

Dossey, who acknowledged that area law enforcement was “suspect” of some area businesses, stopped short of calling human trafficking a problem in this area currently.

Others disagree.

Carol Merna, the CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria, said the organization has dealt with approximately 50 cases of human trafficking since the opening of the organization’s human trafficking wing in 2018.

The center — which Rep. Unes credited in a release as the creators of the initiative that became SB 1841 — also operate Pekin’s Carol House of Hope shelter.

“What we’re seeing is the tip of the iceberg. What we’re not seeing is what’s below the surface,” said Merna.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2018 Illinois had the ninth most human trafficking cases reported in the United States with 135. The hotline received a total of 297 calls from Illinois in that year, according to their data, which is current as of June 30, 2018.

When the data is expanded to 2007, the total number of calls from Illinois jumps to 4,578, and the number of cases to 1,280.

Of the approximately 50 cases the Center for Prevention of Abuse has taken, 85 percent fall under the category of sex trafficking, according to data provided by the center. Additional data from that set states 97 percent of the victims in those cases were women, 87 percent U.S. citizens, and 83 percent from central Illinois.

The oldest victim was 62 and the youngest 12, according to the center’s data.

As the center looks to its future, human trafficking is at the forefront. Merna said that earlier this year the organization had a discussion about the future of abuse, and said they used human trafficking as a point of emphasis.

“Five years ago were we talking about human trafficking? It existed, but we were’t really talking about it like we do domestic violence and sexual assault and elder abuse, but now we do,” said Merna.

With this new legislation, officials are hoping to at least make a dent in the future impact of human trafficking in the area.