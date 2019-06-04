EAST PEORIA — Schools and service agencies around central Illinois are already learning how they'll benefit from the recently passed state capital construction bill, including at Illinois Central College where some $5.1 million is to come for building and road improvements.

The funding there, including at the administration and library building and for roadway and parking lot work, is among just shy of a dozen line items specifically spelled out in the language of the capital bill.

Other funds will come from various state agencies or programs that received lump-sum funds to distribute, while additional cash will come from "member initiatives" — cash set aside for each legislative caucus for its members to dole out in their districts.

Funding announcements are likely to come throughout the summer, several area legislators said, as both they and state agencies determine projects that will get construction funds from the $45 billion, multi-year bill.

Announcements on which area highways and state-controlled roads will be repaired are also expected in coming weeks.

ICC's work

Illinois Central College President Sheila Quirk-Bailey said in April that the school had millions of dollars of deferred maintenance needs, including upgrades necessary to accommodate the Americans with Disabilities Act. She cited some $23 million of potential construction projects, including some environmental improvements to buildings, such as replacing energy-inefficient windows in the student center.

Bruce Budde, the school's executive vice president of administration and finance, said Tuesday that officials there were happy to learn of the funds.

"It helps us move some of those projects forward," he said, pointing to "enhancing access and wayfinding for our students" among the things on which the dollars will be spent.

Peoria schools

Peoria Public Schools is also in line to receive some $1 million for capital improvements at the shuttered Garfield Primary School.

District spokesman Thomas Bruch said they were encouraged at the funding.

"Peoria Public Schools hasn't received capital funds from the state in at least a half-dozen years, so we're ecstatic to be included in this capital bill and thank our local legislators for advocating on our behalf," he said. "One million dollars in capital funds from the state will alleviate the burden on local taxpayers while allowing us to improve the infrastructure of our district schools."

Community icons

The East Bluff Community Center will receive $250,000 for ADA upgrades, HVAC work, and other interior and exterior improvements, including new sprinkler and security systems. In a Facebook post announcing the grant, East Bluff Community Board president Tim Cunningham called it "a major milestone for Peoria's East Bluff residents." There's an ongoing, $1.5 million fundraising campaign.

Springdale Cemetery will receive $100,000 for continued renovations to the Civil War memorial monument nicknamed "the Shaft," which is being reassembled there. It's believed to be among the first Civil War memorials dedicated in Illinois after the end of the war. Remaining funds will also help for road-grading work on 3.5 miles of pavement inside the cemetery.

The Peoria Labor Temple will get $250,000 for tuck-pointing and window work. The building has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

"We really needed it," building association president Sharon Williams said. "It's an important building for organized labor and the community."

The Children's Home Association recently leased out a floor there for office space and major renovations are ongoing.

Less than a dozen buildings like it dedicated to labor offices and meeting space exist in the country, state Sen. Dave Koehler said.

The Peoria Democrat used some of his member-initiative funds for those three projects — after confirming first that there wasn't a conflict of interest since his district office leases space in the Labor Temple.

Other grants

The former Greeley School just north of Downtown will receive $460,000 for building renovations at the site that serves as the site of the not-for-profit community arts project ART, Inc. that Jonathon and Nikki Romain have started there.

The Tri-County Urban League will receive $250,000 for building repairs.

The Peoria YMCA will get $87,500 to replace the concrete pool decking system, the bill states.

A further $50,000 will go to EasterSeals for a new HVAC system in their Peoria center.

And $50,000 will be spent for Peoria's Minority Business Development Center.

Fulton County is set to get $500,000 for repairs at its jail and courthouse. And Spoon River College will receive $6 million for renovation of the CTE / nursing building on the Macomb campus.

More roads

Communities themselves will also get additional dollars in coming years to go toward local road repairs.

Because the state's gas tax is being doubled in a 19-cent increase, motor-fuel tax revenue — the cut that goes to cities and counties — is expected to likewise double.

"Our local units of government are going to have significant resources to catch up on investments on their side," state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said Monday.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel estimated that could mean another $300,000 annually for his government.